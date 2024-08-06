'Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus To Be Chief Advisor Of Bangladesh's Interim Govt,' Says Anti Discrimination Student Movement

Dhaka: Coordinators of the Anti Discrimination Student Movement on Tuesday said that Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus will be the chief adviser of Bangladesh's interim government.

In a video on social media, coordinators of the Movement said that they have spoken to Yunus who has given his ascent for the same, The Daily Star reported.

Statement Of A Key Coordinator Of The Student Movement

A video was posted on the Facebook profile of Asif Mahmud, another key coordinator of the student movement, stating, "We have decided that internationally renowned Nobel laureate Dr. Muhammad Yunus will be appointed as the chief advisor in the interim government, and we have also spoken with Dr. Muhammad Yunus. He has agreed to take on this significant responsibility in response to the call of the students and public to safeguard Bangladesh."

Key coordinator Nahid Islam said amid the crisis in the country, we urge the president to take steps to form the interim government headed by Yunus. Nahid said that no other government except the one proposed by students will be accepted.

"As we have said, no military government, or one backed by the military, or a government of fascists, will be accepted," Nahid said.

Meanwhile, Yusuf has expressed hope that the young people will lead the country in the right direction. Amid violence, unrest, and loot in the country, President Mohammed Shahabuddin said, "I ask the armed forces to take strict action to protect the lives and properties of the people."

Decision Taken To Form An Interim Govt

On Monday, President Shahabuddin decided to form an interim government to run the country after Sheikh Hasina resigned as Prime Minister amid the unrest that claimed over 400 deaths since July. The President also approved the release of students arrested during the anti-quota protests. The President also announced the unanimous decision to release BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia. Hasina who landed in India on Monday is likely to stay in the country until the UK grants her asylum.