Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus Arrives In Dhaka To Head Bangladesh's Interim Govt; Watch

Dhaka: Economist Muhammad Yunus, who is set to become the chief adviser to Bangladesh's interim government, arrived in the capital Dhaka from Dubai on Thursday afternoon.

Yunus was welcomed at the airport by the Chief of Army Staff General Waker-Uz-Zaman, and coordinators of the Students Against Discrimination movement, Xinhua news agency reported.

Waker-Uz-Zaman earlier said that an interim government, headed by economist Muhammad Yunus, is likely to be sworn in on Thursday night. The army chief said at a press conference in Dhaka Wednesday that the advisory council may have 15 members.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin Dissolves Parliament

On Tuesday, President Mohammed Shahabuddin dissolved the parliament, paving the way for the formation of an interim government in the South Asian country following the fall of the government led by resigned Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Meanwhile, ousted Prime Minister Hasina's son Sajeeb Wazed told IANS that he suspects the involvement of Pakistan's ISI or Western groups in fuelling the protests.