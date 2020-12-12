'No Wisdom, No Courage!' Donald Trump irked after SC throws out Texas lawsuit seeking to overturn polls

It has been a rough few months for US President Donald Trump. In October he told a stadium full of cheering supporters that he was running against the "single worst candidate" in the history of American presidential politics. "Could you imagine if I lose? I’m not going to feel so good. Maybe I’ll have to leave the country, I don’t know," he had said at the time.

Now, with multiple lawsuits having failed to achieve his desired outcome, and several states having certified their results in favour of his rival, President Trump does not seem poised for a comeback - even to many of his ardent supporters. The latest in a series of blows comes from the Supreme Court, where a Texas lawsuit backed by the President was rejected. The lawsuit had sought to overturn the November 3 presidential election results in four battleground states of Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

And the President - who incidentally appointed three of the judges in the apex court - is not happy with the SCOTUS. "The Supreme Court really let us down. No Wisdom, No Courage!" the President tweeted on Saturday.