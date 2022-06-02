No more Turkey, it will be 'Turkiye'

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan | AFP

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has sent a letter to the United Nations formally requesting that his country be referred to as "Türkiye," the state-run news agency reported.

The move is seen as part of a push by Ankara to rebrand the country and dissociate its name from the bird, turkey, and some negative connotations that are associated with it. A large bird native to North America, Turkey is famous for being served on Christmas menus or Thanksgiving dinners.

The spokesman to UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, confirmed receipt of the letter and said that the name change had become effective "from the moment" the letter was received.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's government has been pressing for the internationally recognised name Turkey to be changed to "Türkiye" (tur-key-YAY) as it is spelled and pronounced in Turkish.

The country called itself "Türkiye" in 1923 after its declaration of independence. In 2016, the Czech Republic officially registered its short-form name, Czechia, and while some international institutions use it, many still refer to the country by its longer name.