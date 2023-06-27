No More Loans From China, Nepal Decides

New Delhi: Taking a cue from Sri Lanka and Pakistan, Nepal has refused to take more loan from China. Nepal’s latest decision is seen as a move to distance itself from China’s dangerous loan diplomacy and its ambitious Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) project. It is believed that current economic crisis in Sri Lanka and Pakistan has forced the Himalayan nation to rethink its policy.
