No love for POTUS? Canadian broadcaster cuts out Trump from Home Alone 2

On Friday, Canada's national broadcaster CBC has defended deleting a scene featuring US President Donald Trump from the 1992 film "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York". The CBC said it had been trimmed to make way for commercials.
CBC spokesman Chuck Thompson told BBC, eight minutes of the 120-minute film had been trimmed to make way for adverts. He said the edits were made in 2014, before Mr Trump was elected, and were not politically motivated.
In the uncut version, Trump is briefly seen in a scene at New York's Plaza Hotel, when Macaulay Culkin's character Kevin asks him for directions. Trump was the hotel's owner at the time. The edited film was shown by CBC earlier this month, prompting criticism from Trump's supporters.
His son Donald Trump Jr tweeted a link to a story on Thursday that called the edit "pathetic".
On Thursday night, President Trump tweeted that "the movie will never be the same! (just kidding)".
The removal of the scene kicked off a storm among Twitter users who expressed both outrage and support for CBC's decision to do so. Many accused the broadcaster to be politically motivated and started the #DefundCBC hashtag campaign.
In a reference to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and well-documented disagreements between the two leaders on major policy issues, Trump added: "I guess Justin T doesn't much like my making him pay up on Nato or trade." During a video conference call to US troops overseas on Christmas Eve, the President had described the movie as "a big Christmas hit".
