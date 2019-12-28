No love for POTUS? Canadian broadcaster cuts out Trump from Home Alone 2

On Friday, Canada's national broadcaster CBC has defended deleting a scene featuring US President Donald Trump from the 1992 film "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York". The CBC said it had been trimmed to make way for commercials.

CBC spokesman Chuck Thompson told BBC, eight minutes of the 120-minute film had been trimmed to make way for adverts. He said the edits were made in 2014, before Mr Trump was elected, and were not politically motivated.

In the uncut version, Trump is briefly seen in a scene at New York's Plaza Hotel, when Macaulay Culkin's character Kevin asks him for directions. Trump was the hotel's owner at the time. The edited film was shown by CBC earlier this month, prompting criticism from Trump's supporters.

His son Donald Trump Jr tweeted a link to a story on Thursday that called the edit "pathetic".