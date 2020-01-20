No longer His Royal Highness: Prince Harry's new title is a reminder of Princess Diana's post-divorce name

Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan began a new life Sunday as somewhat ordinary people with financial worries and security concerns after being stripped of their royal titles and public funding.

After their departure in Spring, the two will now be addressed as Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. While currently, they are referred to as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The titles of the two are quite similar to that of Harry’s mother, Princess Diana. Princess Diana was stripped off her title HRH title after her divorce from Prince Charles in 1996 after which she is referred to as Princess of Wales.

According to a statement from Buckingham Palace, Prince Harry and Meghan’s deal with come into effect by spring in a few weeks' time, means the couple will no longer be representing the Queen in an official capacity.

"The Sussexes will not use their HRH titles as they are no longer working members of the royal family," Buckingham Palace said in a statement on Saturday night.

Queen Elizabeth II said the agreement followed months of discussions and was a "constructive and supportive" way forward for her grandson and his family.

"Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved members of my family," the 93-year-old monarch's personal statement read.

"I recognise the challenges they have experienced as a result of intense scrutiny over the last two years and support their wish for a more independent life," she says, thanking the couple for their work for UK and across the Commonwealth.