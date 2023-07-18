'No Freedom Of Religion' In Pak: Ex-Cricketer Danish Kaneria Slams Demolition Of Hindu Temple In Karachi

Former Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria on Tuesday took to social media to slam the demolition of a 150-year-old temple in Karachi and urged Hindus all around the world to raise their voice against injustice in his country.

Kaneria, who was born in Karachi and is only the second Hindu cricketer to play for Pakistan, called out the lack of religious freedom in the country after the holy shrine Mari Mata Temple was razed to the ground by authorities last week.

"Why is the Intl. Community silent on the demolition of historical temples in Pakistan?

"Countless atrocities like conversion, kidnapping, rape & murder are happening everyday. There is no freedom of religion.

"Hindus all over the world should raise their voice against injustice," tweeted Kaneria, who played 61 Tests and 18 ODIs for Pakistan, picking 261 and 15 wickets respectively.

Hindu communities living in fear in Pakistan

The temple was under the management of the Madarsi Hindu community of Karachi. A member of the Madrasi Hindu group claimed that they were being forced to leave by two people: Imran Hashmi and Rekha AKA Nagin Bai.

The community has requested that the Pakistan-Hindu Council, Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, and the Inspector General of Sindh Police take note and investigate the incident immediately, Dawn reported.

Other incidents of temple vandalism in Pakistan

This is the second recent incident of a Hindu temple being attacked or demolished after a gang of dacoits blew up a temple with rocket launchers in the Sindh province.

On Sunday, the assailants attacked the small temple and adjoining homes belonging to Hindus in the Kashmore area of the Sindh province.

High alert in Sindh

Sindh police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon has ordered a security high alert at temples situated throughout the province, according to Pak media reports.

Meanwhile, the Kashmore-Kandhkot Police registered a case against unknown assailants under sections of the Anti-Terrorism Act on Monday over an attack on a temple of the Hindu community.

