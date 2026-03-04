'No Evidence Of Iran Building Nuclear Bomb': IAEA Chief Rafael Grossi Counters Trump

IAEA Chief Rafael Grossi | X @CUFI

The Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Grossi, has cast doubt on assertions by the Trump administration that Iran was actively pursuing nuclear weapons, while underscoring serious concerns over Tehran’s uranium stockpile.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

In a post on X, Grossi reiterated that the IAEA has found no evidence indicating that Iran is currently building a nuclear bomb. However, he stressed that Iran’s accumulation of near weapons-grade enriched uranium and its failure to grant inspectors full access remain deeply troubling. Without complete cooperation from Tehran, he said, the agency cannot certify that Iran’s nuclear programme is solely peaceful.

Speaking earlier in an interview with CNN, Grossi clarified that while Iran’s growing reserves of highly enriched uranium and limited transparency are alarming, inspectors have not detected any organised nuclear weapons programme. He added that the IAEA does not speculate about a country’s intentions but bases its findings strictly on verified facts.

Grossi’s remarks follow statements by Donald Trump, who defended US strikes on Iran as necessary to prevent the country from acquiring nuclear weapons, calling its leadership dangerous and unpredictable.