'No Evidence Of Iran Building Nuclear Bomb': IAEA Chief Rafael Grossi Counters Trump

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said there is no evidence that Iran is actively building a nuclear bomb, countering claims by the Trump administration. However, he warned that Iran’s large stockpile of near weapons-grade uranium and lack of full cooperation with inspectors remain serious concerns requiring transparency and safeguards compliance.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Wednesday, March 04, 2026, 01:54 PM IST
article-image
IAEA Chief Rafael Grossi | X @CUFI

The Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Grossi, has cast doubt on assertions by the Trump administration that Iran was actively pursuing nuclear weapons, while underscoring serious concerns over Tehran’s uranium stockpile.

In a post on X, Grossi reiterated that the IAEA has found no evidence indicating that Iran is currently building a nuclear bomb. However, he stressed that Iran’s accumulation of near weapons-grade enriched uranium and its failure to grant inspectors full access remain deeply troubling. Without complete cooperation from Tehran, he said, the agency cannot certify that Iran’s nuclear programme is solely peaceful.

article-image

Speaking earlier in an interview with CNN, Grossi clarified that while Iran’s growing reserves of highly enriched uranium and limited transparency are alarming, inspectors have not detected any organised nuclear weapons programme. He added that the IAEA does not speculate about a country’s intentions but bases its findings strictly on verified facts.

Grossi’s remarks follow statements by Donald Trump, who defended US strikes on Iran as necessary to prevent the country from acquiring nuclear weapons, calling its leadership dangerous and unpredictable.

