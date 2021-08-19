No democratic system for Afghanistan: As Taliban looks to form new govt, here's what we can expect

Advertisement

Having taken control of Afghanistan in less than a fortnight, the Taliban now stand poised to form a new government in Kabul. But this new administration, going by reports quoting senior members of the group, will definitely not be a democratic set up. In a manner reminiscent of the 1990s, the Taliban is likely to set up a ruling council, with the supreme leader of the Islamist militant movement, Haibatullah Akhundzada, retaining overall charge from the shadows.

As per an exclusive Reuters report quoting Waheedullah Hashimi, there will be no democratic system because "it does not have any base" in Afghanistan. "We will not discuss what type of political system should we apply in Afghanistan because it is clear. It is sharia law and that is it," he was quoted as saying.

Earlier this week, soon after taking over Kabul, the Taliban said that discussions were underway in Doha about a future government in Afghanistan. The Taliban's political deputy leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar recently noted that the current moment is a test for the militant group. "We face a test because now we are responsible for the security of the people," he had said.

Several countries are reportedly mulling the acceptance of a Taliban-led government for Afghanistan. According to a Tuesday report quoting Pakistan's Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, they are in touch with other countries and would decide on the recognition of the Taliban government in Afghanistan on the basis of a regional decision.

The UK appears to have adopted a 'wait and watch' strategy, with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson recently telling Imran Khan that any recognition of the new government in Afghanistan should happen on an "international, not unilateral" basis. Meanwhile, Moscow is reportedly "in no rush" to recognise the new Taliban government, calling for an inclusive dialogue of all political forces in the country.

