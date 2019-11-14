No deal will be made in Kulbhushan Jadhav case: Pakistan

Pakistan on Thursday said that "no deal" will be made on the issue of Indian national Kulbushan Jadhav and all decisions, in this case, will be taken in accordance with the Pakistani laws while "honouring" the verdict of International Court of Justice.

Addressing a weekly press briefing, Pakistan foreign office spokesperson Muhammad Faisal said, "All the decisions about Kulbhushan Jadhav will be made in accordance with the Pakistani laws while honouring the verdict of International Court of Justice in the case." "No deal will be made on the issue," he added.

Faisal remarks come a day after Pakistan Army rejected media's claims that a special amendment is being brought to allow Jadhav to file an appeal in a civilian court and said that "various legal options" for review and reconsideration of the case are being considered.