No-deal Brexit would push UK debt to 50 year high

London: A no-deal Brexit, even in a "relatively benign scenario" may push the UK's debt to its highest levels since the late 1960s, according to an analysis by the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS).
The think-tank estimated the UK's debt could rise to 100 billion pounds, bringing the country's total debt close to 90% of GDP for the first time in more than 50 years, reports Efe news.
The UK - with a current debt of around 85.3 per cent of GDP plans to leave the European Union on October 31.
