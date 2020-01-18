No alignment with EU on regulation: UK Chancellor

London: UK Chancellor Sajid Javid on Saturday warned manufacturers that "there will not be alignment" with the European Union (EU) after the country exits the bloc on January 31, and insisted that firms must "adjust" to new regulations.

"There will not be alignment, we will not be a rule taker, we will not be in the single market and we will not be in the customs union and we will do this by the end of the year," Javid said."There will be an impact on business one way or the other, some will benefit, some won't," the BBC reported citing Javid as saying.