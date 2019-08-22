Nirav Modi's remand extended till September 19

London: Fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi, wanted in India in connection with the nearly USD 2 billion Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud and money laundering case, appeared before a UK court on Thursday via videolink from his London prison and was further remanded in judicial custody till September 19.
The routine “call-over” hearing in the 48-year-old's extradition case at Westminster Magistrates' Court was presided over by Judge Tan Ikram, who told Modi that his trial dates would be confirmed at the next call-over hearing on September 19, when he will again appear via videolink.
“No progress today, I'm afraid,” Judge Ikram said, as he gave directions for the court clerk to seek a confirmation of the proposed five-day extradition trial dates starting May 11, 2020.There is also likely to be a case management hearing in the case ahead of the trial in February next year.
Modi, who was dressed in a track suit, appeared in a sombre mood during the very brief hearing. Under UK law, Modi is expected to be produced before the court within a 28-day period.
- Aditi Khanna
