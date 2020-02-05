Nine-month-old girl infected by coronavirus in China

A nine-months-old girl infected with the novel coronavirus, is in stable condition, a hospital said on Tuesday.
The girl is being treated at the Beijing Ditan Hospital, one of the hospitals designated to treat patients who have been confirmed of contracting the infection.
The girl is in the same ward as her mother, who is also infected by the virus. Her father is hospitalized in the Fifth Medical Center of China PLA General Hospital, another designated facility.
The girl and her family traveled from Wuhan to Beijing. She and her mother showed symptoms on Jan. 25 and were admitted to a hospital the next day. Doctors declined to provide the name of the girl to protect her privacy.
The girl and her mother are in stable condition and recovering well, said Wang Ying, a nurse.
“But we need to closely observe them and conduct tests to make sure the virus has disappeared before discharging them,” said Zhang Zhiyun, head of the nursing department of the hospital. Nurses have bought rice powder, fruits and snacks to feed the girl and help with her recovery.
