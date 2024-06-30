Nigeria: 18 Killed, 48 Others Injured In Multiple Bomb Blasts In Borno

Representational Image

Borno [Nigeria]: At least 18 people were killed and 48 others were injured in bomb blasts in Nigeria's northeast Borno state, CNN reported, citing the state's emergency services.

About The Blasts

The first blast occurred at a wedding ceremony at about 3 pm (local time) on Saturday. Then, another blast took place at General Hospital Gwoza and a third at a funeral.

Borno State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) Director General Barkindo Muhammad Saidu Barkindo Muhammad Saidu visited the site of the incident in Gwoza Town, CNN reported.

According to Borno State Emergency Management Agency-SEMA, men, women, and children were among the deceased, the report said.

No further details were provided regarding the incident.