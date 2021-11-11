Newlyweds Malala Yousafzai, Asser Malik do a 'victory cake cutting'

Malala Yousafzai, the Pakistani activist for female education and also the world's youngest Nobel Prize laureate, got married to Asser Malik, general manager high-performance with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in a low-key nikah ceremony in Birmingham on Tuesday.

Malala's husband, Malik's Linkedin profile says that he is an entrepreneur with a demonstrated history of working in the sports industry. "Designed player development program for Multan Sultans. Currently serving as General Manager High Performance at the Pakistan Cricket Board."

Commemorating the occasion, Malik on Twitter wrote, "In Malala, I found the most supportive friend, a beautiful and kind partner — I'm so excited to spend the rest of our life together. Thank you all for the wishes on our Nikkah. In following our cricket team's tradition, we had to do a victory cake cutting."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Malala, who at age 17 became the youngest-ever Nobel Peace Prize laureate, became a global celebrity when an assassination attempt was made on her in 2012 in retaliation for her activism when she was only 15. A bullet pierced her head and she was flown from Pakistan to Birmingham in a critical condition.

"Today marks a precious day in my life. Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life. We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families. Please send us your prayers. We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead," Malala tweeted.

Malala's husband, Malik's Linkedin profile says that he is an entrepreneur with a demonstrated history of working in the sports industry. "Designed player development program for Multan Sultans. Currently serving as General Manager High Performance at the Pakistan Cricket Board," says Malik's Linkedin profile.

Several celebrities and political figures took to social media to congratulate Malala.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted, "Congratulations, Malala and Asser! Sophie and I hope you enjoyed your special day - we're wishing you a lifetime of happiness together."

Actor Priyanka Chopra congratulated the Nobel laureate, re-sharing the post on her Instagram story. "Congratulations @malala. Wishing you so much joy and happiness. You are an absolute vision (sic)!!"

(With agency inputs)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, November 11, 2021, 11:10 AM IST