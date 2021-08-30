New Zealand website lists 'charpai' for a whopping Rs 41000!

The New Zealand brand Annabelle’s has listed a common Indian string cot with a fancy name, that is as “Vintage Indian Daybed”, with a white bedsheet spread over it, as per a report. Now comes the real twist in the tale as the object up for sale is priced 10 times more than its actual cost in India.

Described as a “One-of-a-kind" and “Original" the ‘charpai’ is currently on sale, at $800.00 NZD or Rs 41,211.85. For comparison, a ‘charpai’ at a local market near you will cost about a thousand bucks, at most.



The shop, Anabelle, may have actually sourced the ‘charpai’ from India itself. In an FAQ section on the website, it explains how “On trips to India, China and Indonesia, every piece is handmade, old and unique so not being able to see the proper colour and finish in person is a real challenge." A lot of other products also seem to be procured from India, in a separate blog post which mentions ‘New Arrivals from India’ in June 2020.

Most probably the charpai must have been sourced from India since there are other products like Vintage India Shelving ($900); Vintage Indian Bench ($1,200 and $1,000); Vintage Indian Coffee Table ($1,800) and Indian Chapati Board ($75) being posted on the website.

In 2019, a British clothing brand faced flak and criticism online for selling “vintage, boho dresses". The ‘dresses’ by the clothing brand look very much similar to the traditional Kurtis or Kameez with their side-slits and traditional motifs, minus salwar. The images were from a vintage and retro clothing website based out in Purfleet, a town in England.

