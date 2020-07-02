New Zealand health minister quits over pandemic blunders

New Zealand's health minister resigned Thursday following a series of personal blunders during the coronavirus pandemic.

David Clark had earlier described himself as an "idiot" for breaking the nation's lockdown measures and then last week appeared to blame a beloved health official for border lapses, generating an angry response from the public.

Announcing his resignation, Clark said he'd put all his energy into the job.

"But it has become increasingly clear to me that my continuation in the role is distracting from the government's overall response to COVID-19," he said.

Clark said he intended to remain in the parliament as a lower-ranking lawmaker.

New Zealand's health response has been praised around the world after the country managed to eliminate community transmission of the virus. But Clark himself has been widely ridiculed.

His latest gaffe came last week when he appeared to place the blame for allowing some returning travelers to leave quarantine without being tested with his top official, Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield.