New Zealand Airport Imposes 3-Minute Limit On Goodbye Hugs; Know Why

Wellington: Saying goodbye to your loved ones at the airport while you bid farewell can be an emotional moment, but if you are a traveller departing from Dunedin, New Zealand, you will have to be fast. An implemented rule in the airport's drop-off area limits goodbye hugs to three minutes to avoid traffic congestion caused by prolonged farewells.



Three Minute Rule And Reactions



Signs outside the terminal advise that the maximum hug time is three minutes and suggest that anyone looking for longer goodbyes should go to the airport's parking lot instead. The cuddle cap was implemented in September to ensure a smooth flow of traffic in the newly redesigned passenger drop-off zone at the airport.



The new rule has elicited strong reactions from people. One person labelled it as "inhumane," while another characterised it as "the most nanny state thing I've ever witnessed." Conversely, a different user expressed approval for the sign by asking: "Isn't three minutes sufficient for embracing someone?" Some are also seen criticising authority as they are controlling personal rights of expression.

Implementation And Other Options



Visitors may be requested to relocate their prolonged hugs to the parking area, where they can embrace without any charge for a maximum of 15 minutes. This initiative aims to facilitate the movement of people within the airport grounds.

Airport CEO's Statement



CEO Dan De Bono stated that the signs were intended to offer a different option to the ones found at other airports, which alert drivers of wheel clamping or fines if they park in drop-off areas. De Bono remarked that we were criticised for violating fundamental human rights and questioned why we would restrict the duration of a hug, while acknowledging that some people had embraced the change.

"We preferred a quirky approach," De Bono said. "Three minutes was plenty of time to pull up, say farewell to your loved ones and move on. The time limit is really a nicer way of saying, you know, get on with it." He also noted that a 20-second hug is long enough to release the wellbeing-boosting hormones oxytocin and serotonin, adding, "Anything longer is really awkward." Lastly, De Bono reassured passengers, "We do not have hug police," according to a report by AP