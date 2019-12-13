New Zealand: 6 bodies recovered from White Island days after volcanic eruption

Dozens of people were badly burned in the eruption. Specialist burn units in New Zealand are treating 21 people, while seven more have been flown to Australia for treatment, health officials said Thursday.

GeoNet, New Zealand's hazard monitoring system, said on Thursday evening that there was still a "medium" likelihood of 50 per cent to 60 per cent of eruptive activity over the next 24 hours.

The White Island is New Zealand's most active cone volcano, according to the GeoNet. It has been built up by more than 150,000 years of volcanic activity. The island itself is visited by more than 10,000 people every year.