 New York Viral Video: Drunk Driver Slams Into Long Island Nail Salon Killing NYPD Cop & 3 Others
The incident was reported on June 28, however the video of the incident surfaced on Wednesday

Ruddhi PhadkeUpdated: Thursday, July 11, 2024, 01:42 PM IST
article-image

New York: In a shocking incident that has come to light from the New York City of USA, a speeding car suddenly came slamming inside a salon in the city causing human loss. The car was allegedly being driven by a drunk driver. The crash resulted in the death of an NYPD official and three others. The video of the moment of crash has surfaced on social media. The incident was reported on June 28, however the video of the incident surfaced on Wednesday.

As per a report of Fox News, "the accused driver was identified as 64-year-old Steven Schwally accused of drunkenly slamming his Chevy SUV into a nail salon, killing four people and wounding nine more, drank 18 beers the morning before the crash."

The video shows a man coming out of a neighbouring building. Suddenly he is seen being shocked as a car is see coming at a terrifying speed heading straight inside the salon. Soon panic waves struck in the area with people screaming and shouting out of fear.

As per a report of Hindustan Times, "the crash resulted in the tragic death of off-duty NYPD cop Emilia Rennhack, 31. At the time, she was getting her nails done for a wedding she was set to attend that day. The crash also killed three others – Jiancai Chen, 37; Yan Xu, 41; and Meizi Zhang, 40. Among the people who were injured was a 12-year-old girl."

Driver identified and arrested

The New York Post reported, "The minivan allegedly driven by accused drunk driver Steven Schwally barrels over a curb, briefly going airborne before it slams at full speed into Hawaii Nail & Spa in Deer Park on June 28.

The report also said that Steven Schwally was brought to court on driving while intoxicated charges on July 1,  with Rennhack’s newlywed husband, NYPD Det. Carl Rennhack, looking on.

Read Also
Worli Hit-And-Run Case: BMW Driver Mihir Shah Arrested; Accused Changed Appearance While On The Run
article-image

A similar horrific incident had come to light from New Delhi in India in April 2023. At a time when some customers were eating kachori in a shop in Delhi, suddenly a car at high speed crashed into the shop. The forceful collision of the car caused some people to be flung in the air.

