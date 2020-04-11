New York using mass grave amid outbreak: Report

New York: Images have emerged of coffins being buried in a mass grave in New York City, as the death toll from the coronavirus outbreak continues to rise in the epicentre of the pandemic in the US, a media report said on Friday.

The drone images come from Hart Island, off the Bronx in Long Island Sound, which has been used for more than 150 years by city officials as a mass burial site for those with no next-of-kin, or families who cannot afford funerals, said the BBC report. It is probable that many of the coffins are for coronavirus victims, but it was not clear whether they fall into the above categories.

Burial operations at the site have ramped up amid the pandemic from one day a week to five days a week, according to the Department of Corrections. As of Friday, New York state now has more coronavirus cases than any single country.