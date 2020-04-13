New York Times gets panned for defending Joe Biden's 'sexual misconduct', gets roasted by Trump and Co

The New York Times and The Washington Post have come under the fire for defending Democrat Presidential nominee Joe Biden, who has been accused in a sexual harassment case.

Biden was accused by former Senate aide Tara Reade of sexual assault in 1993. A criminal case was also filed in Washington DC last week regarding the same.

However, the New York Times in its ‘assessment’ of Biden said that there was ‘no pattern of sexual misconduct by Biden, beyond hugs, kisses, and touching that women previously said made them uncomfortable.’