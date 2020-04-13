New York Times gets panned for defending Joe Biden's 'sexual misconduct', gets roasted by Trump and Co

The New York Times and The Washington Post have come under the fire for defending Democrat Presidential nominee Joe Biden, who has been accused in a sexual harassment case.
Biden was accused by former Senate aide Tara Reade of sexual assault in 1993. A criminal case was also filed in Washington DC last week regarding the same.
However, the New York Times in its ‘assessment’ of Biden said that there was ‘no pattern of sexual misconduct by Biden, beyond hugs, kisses, and touching that women previously said made them uncomfortable.’
On Sunday, the Times tweeted: "We've deleted a tweet in this thread that had some imprecise language that has been changed in the story." The paper had initially begun tweeting excerpts from the published article at 5:39 a.m. ET, including the sentence about Biden's "hugs, kisses, and touching."
However, hours after that story went online Sunday, the paper cut the second half of that sentence — “beyond the hugs, kisses and touching that women previously said made them uncomfortable.” It also deleted a tweet that included the passage, the New York Post reported.
US President Donald Trump hit out at the daily paper calling it a 'fake'.
Even Washington Post wrote a detailed piece, defending Biden stating that his staffers claimed that other ‘senators were known for their sexual predatory behaviour, but not Biden.’
Interestingly, the New York Times also confirmed with Joe Biden’s interns that Reade was removed from supervising interns working in Biden’s office when she reported the assault.
The criticisim arises from the fact that the Times had written editorials and reports calling for the removal of US President Donald Trump-appointed Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.
A lot of people have since hit out at the New York Times.
Earlier, Bernie Sanders one of the forerunners vying for the Democratic nomination for the 2020 US presidential elections ended his campaign on Wednesday, clearing the path for former US Vice President Joe Biden for the Democratic nomination.
The Democratic nominee will go up against President Donald Trump.
Sanders announced the same during a call with his campaign staff.
Taking to Twitter Sanders also confirmed the same.
"Today I am suspending my campaign. But while the campaign ends, the struggle for justice continues on," he said, adding a longer video message to his tweet.
