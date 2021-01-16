New strain of virus: UK to close all travel corridors from Monday

To protect us against the risk of as yet unidentified new strains, we will also temporarily close all travel corridors from 0400 hrs on Monday. Following conversations with the devolved administrations, we will act together so that this applies across the whole of the UK, said Johnson.

“This means that if you come to this country, you must have proof of a negative Covid test that you have taken in the 72 hours before leaving and you must have filled in your Passenger Locator Form, and your airline will ask for proof of both before you take off. You may also be checked when you land and face substantial fines for refusing to comply,” he said.

And, upon arrival, you must then quarantine for 10 days not leaving your home for any reason at all, or take another test on day 5 and wait for proof of another negative result. And we will be stepping up our enforcement both at the border and in-country, he added.

International travel corridors have been in place since July 2020 for countries and territories, which included India for some time, where analysis suggested the risk of COVID-19 can be mitigated.

The number of people who have tested positive for the new UK variant of SARS-CoV-2 in the country has climbed to 116, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday.