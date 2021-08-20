New strain of the Covid-19 Delta variant found in Sweden

Advertisement

Stockholm: A new strain of the Covid-19 Delta variant has been found in Sweden, with some cases being among fully vaccinated individuals, local media reported.

Eight infections caused by the Delta variant with the E484Q mutation have been found in Uppsala, some 70 km north of capital Stockholm, Xinhua news agency quoted Swedish Television as saying in a report.

Although little is known about the new strain, studies indicate that it may be more transmissible.

All the new cases are reported to be linked to travel abroad.

"We take all variants against which vaccines may not have the same protection seriously," Mats Martinell, medical manager at the sampling unit of Uppsala Region, told Swedish Television.

Since Uppsala is a university city and the new term has just started, Martinell urged the public to be vigilant.

"We are in a stage where there can be large outbreaks connected to super-spreading events such as parties, and one has to be careful," he told Swedish Television.

More than 1.11 million Covid-19 cases have been recorded in Sweden, according to the latest official statistics.

Till date, 80.5 per cent of the adult population have received at least one vaccine dose, while 61.1 per cent have had both doses.

Published on: Friday,August 20, 2021, 02:06 AM IST