New COVID-19 variant under investigation in UK - Here's all you need to know about the B.1.621 strain

Even as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to rage, the UK had recently relaxed relaxed most restrictions. But while 'Freedom Day' saw almost all legal restrictions on social contact being removed, the virus threat continues to loom. Scientists now warn that the European nation may have created the perfect conditions for cases to surge to record highs in the coming months. And the recent discovery of a new strain of the COVID-19 virus in the UK appears to support this theory.

While approximately 99% of the COVID-19 cases in the UK can be traced back to the Delta variant of the virus, Public Health England announced last week that a new variant — currently known as B.1.621 — had recently cropped up.

According to data from the World Health Organisation, this strain had previously been recorded in Colombia, with the earliest records coming from January 2021. It remains designated under the 'Alerts for Further Monitoring' category.