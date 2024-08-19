 New Case Filed Against Sheikh Hasina Over Murder Of Two Students
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldNew Case Filed Against Sheikh Hasina Over Murder Of Two Students

New Case Filed Against Sheikh Hasina Over Murder Of Two Students

It was the latest in the slew of cases filed against the 76-year-old former premier, who resigned and fled to India on August 5 following a massive protest by students against a controversial quota system in government jobs.

PTIUpdated: Monday, August 19, 2024, 12:18 PM IST
article-image
Former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina | File pic

Another murder case was filed on Sunday against Bangladesh's deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina over the death of two college students during the recent anti-quota protests in the country.

It was the latest in the slew of cases filed against the 76-year-old former premier, who resigned and fled to India on August 5 following a massive protest by students against a controversial quota system in government jobs.

FPJ Shorts
Rakshabandhan 2024: Anupamaa's Sukirti Kandpal Recalls Her Early Rakhi Memories, Says 'Would Make It Out Of Wool' (Exclusive)
Rakshabandhan 2024: Anupamaa's Sukirti Kandpal Recalls Her Early Rakhi Memories, Says 'Would Make It Out Of Wool' (Exclusive)
'Adopted Nahi Acquired Hota Hai...': Blinkit’s Rakhi Banter With Zomato During Raksha Bandhan Celebration; Netizens React
'Adopted Nahi Acquired Hota Hai...': Blinkit’s Rakhi Banter With Zomato During Raksha Bandhan Celebration; Netizens React
'National Award Incoming': Netizens Laud Vicky Kaushal In Chhaava Teaser, Warn Pushpa 2 Makers Of Epic Clash
'National Award Incoming': Netizens Laud Vicky Kaushal In Chhaava Teaser, Warn Pushpa 2 Makers Of Epic Clash
From Aries To Pisces, Here's What Your Tarot Card Predicts For The Week Ahead; Check To Know Tarot Predictions For August 19 To 25
From Aries To Pisces, Here's What Your Tarot Card Predicts For The Week Ahead; Check To Know Tarot Predictions For August 19 To 25

The case was filed against Hasina and 12 others over the murder of two students in Dhaka's Sutrapur area during the violence that led to her ouster.

It was filed with the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Torikul Islam over the killing of Kobi Nazrul Govt College student Ikram Hossain Kawser and Shaheed Suhrawardi College student Omar Faruk, state-run BSS news agency reported.

The two students were gunned down in separate incidents by police and the Awami League supporters as they were staging protests along with hundreds of others in front of the Kobi Nazrul Govt College and Shaheed Suhrawardi College on July 19.

This takes the tally of cases filed against Hasina to 12, including nine for murder, one for abduction, and two for committing crimes against humanity and genocide in Bangladesh.

Over 230 people were killed in the incidents of violence that erupted across the country following the fall of the Hasina-led Awami League government, taking the death toll to more than 600 since the massive protest by students first started in mid-July.

Read Also
Dhaka University Students Protest In Solidarity With Demonstrations Over Kolkata Rape Incident
article-image

The other accused in the case include Awami League General Secretary and former minister Obaidul Quader, Dhaka South City Corporation Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh, former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan, former foreign minister Hasan Mahmud and former education minister Mohibul Hassan Chowdhoury Nowfel, bdnews24.com news portal reported.

Former state minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak, Deputy Inspector General of Dhaka Range Syed Nurul Islam, former IGP Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, former DB chief Harunor Rashid, Additional Joint Commissioner Biplob Kumar Sarkar, and DMP Commissioner Habibur Rahman were also among those named in the case.

Another 200-250 unnamed people, including leaders and activists of Awami League and its front organisations, were accused in the case, according to the report.

An interim government was formed after the fall of the Hasina regime, and 84-year-old Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus was appointed as its Chief Adviser.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

From India To Germany: A Masters Student's Guide To Academics, Culture, And Personal Growth

From India To Germany: A Masters Student's Guide To Academics, Culture, And Personal Growth

New Case Filed Against Sheikh Hasina Over Murder Of Two Students

New Case Filed Against Sheikh Hasina Over Murder Of Two Students

Democratic National Convention 2024 To Kick-Off Soon: Know What It Is And How To Watch It

Democratic National Convention 2024 To Kick-Off Soon: Know What It Is And How To Watch It

NGO Steps Up To Support Indian Students In UK Amid Unrest

NGO Steps Up To Support Indian Students In UK Amid Unrest

UEA Pro-VC Steven McGuire: 'Strong Focus On Employability Makes UK An Attractive Destination For...

UEA Pro-VC Steven McGuire: 'Strong Focus On Employability Makes UK An Attractive Destination For...