New bombshell book reveals Royal secrets

Britain's Prince Harry felt he was "thrown under the bus" to protect the royal family ahead of his exit as frontline royalty with wife Meghan Markle, claims a new unofficial biography of the couple released here on Tuesday.

'Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family' by royal reporters Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand comes packed with a series of revelations based on interviews with around 100 people, including friends and aides, who are said to be close to Harry and Meghan -- the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The couple themselves had earlier issued a statement to clarify that they were not interviewed for the book and had no involvement.

The book claims Prince Harry was upset by the very public aspect of a falling out with his older brother Prince William, after he asked him not to rush things with Meghan - who was his girlfriend at the time.

"Harry was upset that it was playing out so publicly and that so much of the information being reported was wrong," the authors quote a source as saying.

"There had been moments where he felt people working with his brother had put things out there to make William look good, even if it meant throwing Harry under the bus. It was a confusing time, and his head was all over the place - he didn't know who or what to believe, and he and William weren't talking enough either, which made everything a lot worse," the book claims.