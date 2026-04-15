'Never Recognised So-Called Arunachal Pradesh Illegally Set Up By India': China Reasserts 'Zangnan' Claim, Defends Renaming Exercise | VIDEO

In a sharp reiteration of its territorial stance, China has once again dismissed Arunachal Pradesh as illegitimate, with its Foreign Ministry spokesperson asserting Beijing’s sovereignty over the region it calls “Zangnan”.

China Doubles Down On Claim

Speaking at a press briefing in Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said China has “never recognized the so-called Arunachal Pradesh illegally set up by India,” firmly restating Beijing’s long-held position.

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He emphasised that “Zangnan is China’s territory,” underlining that the region falls entirely within China’s sovereignty.

Renaming Exercise Justified

The remarks follow China’s April 10 release of its sixth batch of standardized place names in the disputed region.

This marks the latest in a series of such moves, with previous naming batches released in 2017, 2021, 2023, 2024, and 2025, aimed at reinforcing China’s claims over the region south of the McMahon Line.

India Rejects Claims

India has consistently rejected these assertions, reiterating that Arunachal Pradesh is an integral part of the country.

New Delhi has described China’s renaming exercises as “mischievous” and legally untenable, stressing that such actions do not change the ground reality.

Tensions Persist

The development highlights the continuing boundary dispute between India and China, with both sides maintaining firm and conflicting positions over the eastern sector.