Netherlands undertakes various steps to prevent and control Covid-19

The government has introduced measures to ban it. The goal of these measures is to reduce the rate of coronavirus infection and to prevent those infections from extending over a longer period of time. This approach ensures that healthcare is able to cope with the coronavirus.

Current status

Total number of confirmed cases: 7431 (+1019)

Total number of reported deaths: 434 (+78)

Total number of confirmed cases who are or were admitted to hospital: 2151 (+315)

Current solutions

Schools and childcare centers are closed until Monday 6th April. This rule applies to bars, cafes and restaurants (not hotels), coffee shops, sports clubs, gyms, pools and sports parks.

There are some important areas and processes that are important for keeping society going. Parents and guardians working in this important areas can use childcare.

The following sections and processes are classified as important:

Health care and care workers, including the production and transportation of drugs and medical devices,

Teachers and support staff who are required to train, supervise children in schools and supervise tests,

Public transportation,Fuel supply including food, coal, oil, petrol and diesel,Garbage collection workers,

Child care,Emergency Services (Police Services and Defense Institutions have already been classified as critical),

Control panel process,

Fire services,

Ambulance services,

Regional Emergency Medical Services (GHOR),

Security Areas' Crisis Management,

The necessary government processes (central, provincial and municipal governments) such as benefits and allowances, population transactions, embassies, custodial institutions and judicial dispensaries are classified.

NL-Alert Coronavirus Prevention Rules

The NL-Alert (on people's mobile phones) was sent out on Sunday morning, March 22 to remind people of the main rules for preventing the spread of coronavirus. This alert was sent by the National Crisis Center in The Hague,all over the Netherlands.

The NL-Alert once again reminded them of the measures they must take to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The hint was as follows:

Follow the instructions of the Central Government, keep a distance of 1.5 meters,

Stay home if you are ill or have a cold.

Protect yourself and those around you.

To reach more people, NL-Alert is also displayed on most digital billboards and departure times for public transport. Help the people around you and let them know so they know what's going on and what needs to be done.

Also, according to travel consultants, travel abroad only if necessary.

The municipality has created a special website to help families during the corona crisis. The Dutch-language website will offer you information about Preventing and dealing with tensions at home, Guidance for parents, Tips for a healthy lifestyle etc.

