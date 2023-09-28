Netherlands: Several Feared Dead As Gunman In 'Military Clothing' Opens Fire In Rotterdam University Hospital & Home; Shocking Visuals Surface

Several people are feared dead after a gunman in military clothing opened fire inside a home and a classroom full of sick children at a medical center in Rotterdam, Netherlands.
The 32-year-old male suspect was arrested by Dutch police. He first opened fire at a home before going to the Erasmus Medical Center to continue shooting people.
Armed police teams later entered the building, and the suspect was arrested. A police briefing is expected shortly.
More details to follow...
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)