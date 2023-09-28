Netherlands: Several Feared Dead As Gunman In 'Military Clothing' Opens Fire In Rotterdam University Hospital & Home; Shocking Visuals Surface

Several people are feared dead after a gunman in military clothing opened fire inside a home and a classroom full of sick children at a medical center in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

The 32-year-old male suspect was arrested by Dutch police. He first opened fire at a home before going to the Erasmus Medical Center to continue shooting people.

Armed police teams later entered the building, and the suspect was arrested. A police briefing is expected shortly.

More details to follow...

#BREAKING #Rotterdam #Netherlands JUST IN: Soldiers of the Dienst Speciale Interventies detained an attacker who opened fire on people on the territory of a Rotterdam hospital about an hour ago.



Police report deaths. Their number is not stated. pic.twitter.com/zCkv1FXtSH — The National Independent (@NationalIndNews) September 28, 2023

Rotterdam, Holland

Erasmus Medical Centre shooting.

The shooting started in a classroom with sick children.

Shooter has been caught. pic.twitter.com/bHKUq4CcZM — ⚔️🇳🇱🇬🇧 MONTY 🇺🇸🇫🇷⚔️ (@M0NTY__421_) September 28, 2023

