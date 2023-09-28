 Netherlands: Several Feared Dead As Gunman In 'Military Clothing' Opens Fire In Rotterdam University Hospital & Home; Shocking Visuals Surface
The 32-year-old male suspect first opened fire at a home before going to the Erasmus Medical Center to continue shooting people.

Updated: Thursday, September 28, 2023, 10:12 PM IST
Several people are feared dead after a gunman in military clothing opened fire inside a home and a classroom full of sick children at a medical center in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

The 32-year-old male suspect was arrested by Dutch police. He first opened fire at a home before going to the Erasmus Medical Center to continue shooting people.

Armed police teams later entered the building, and the suspect was arrested. A police briefing is expected shortly.

More details to follow...

