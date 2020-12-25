Nepal's apex court issues show-cause notice to Oli govt over Parliament dissolution

Nepal's Supreme Court on Friday issued a show-cause notice to Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli-led government, asking it to furnish a written clarification over its decision to abruptly dissolve Parliament.

The notice was issued after a preliminary hearing at the five-member Constitutional bench headed by Chief Justice Cholendra Shumsher Rana on the writ petitions filed against the government's decision to dissolve the 275-member House of Representatives, My Republica newspaper reported.

The bench sought the written clarification from the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Minister and Office of the President as they are made defendants in all the writ petitions, it said.

The court has also asked the government to furnish an original copy of the recommendations made by the government to dissolve the House and the decision made by President Bidya Devi Bhandari to authenticate the government's recommendations.

The five-member bench comprises justices Bishwambhar Prasad Shrestha, Tej Bahadur KC, Anil Kumar Sinha and Hari Krishna Karki.

On Wednesday, Chief Justice Rana's single bench forwarded all writ petitions to the Constitutional bench. Altogether 13 writ petitions have been registered at the apex court challenging the government's decision to dissolve Parliament.