Nepal Police arrest fake currency kingpin Yunus Ansari, 3 Pak nationals

Kathmandu [Nepal]: Nepal Police on Friday arrested Yunus Miya Ansari along with three Pakistani and two Nepalese nationals possessing counterfeit Indian currency amounting to over Rs 7.5 crores from the Tribhuvan International Airport here.

“We have arrested Yunus Miya Ansari along with 3 Pakistanis and 2 Nepalese nationals from the Tribhuwan International Airport with counterfeit Indian bank notes. They came to Nepal from Qatar with the fake Indian currencies but their passport shows that their travel starts from Pakistan,” Nepal Police Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General Bishwo Raj Pokharel told ANI over the phone.

“We have recovered four suitcases from them, where fake currency amounting to 7 crores 67 lakhs was found,” he added. As per the police, Ansari along with others was arrested at 9:30 AM on Friday from the airport when they came to receive the counterfeit Indian Bank Notes.

Ansari, who is said to have links to underground groups especially from Pakistan, has been previously investigated in several similar incidents. He was also sent behind the bars after charges were proven against him. The Police have identified Sopal Khan and Sujan Ranabhat as the arrested Nepalese nationals, while Mohammad Akhtar Nasiruddin and Najia Anuwar are two of the three Pakistanis involved in the incident.

The Pakistanis had landed in Kathmandu on a Qatar Airways flight while the other three, including Ansari, reached the airport to receive the amount when they were nabbed.