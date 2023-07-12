Nepal PM's Wife, Sita Dahal, Passes Away At 69

Sita Dahal | Twitter

Nepal's First Lady and wife of Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, Sita, passed away on Wednesday following a cardiac arrest. She was admitted to Norvic Hospital after she was feeling unwell. Reports stated she was suffering from progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP), a rare neurological disorder. She was 69.

Sita Dahal is survived by the Prime Minister and their two daughters--Renu and Ganga. Their eldest children--daughter Gyanu Dahal and son Prakash Dahal--have already passed away. Renu is currently serving as Mayor of Bharatpur Metropolitan City.

Reportedly, Sita went into cardiac arrest at 8 am on Wednesday but the doctor could not revive her despite resuscitation. They declared her dead at 8.33 am.

Sita Dahal was suffering from Parkinsons'

She was suffering from Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP), Parkinsons', diabetes and hypertension diseases, according to a bulletin issued by the hospital.

Progressive supranuclear palsy is a rare neurological condition that can cause problems with balance, movement, vision, speech and swallowing.

Her last rites will be paid at Aryaghat at Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu in the afternoon.

With PTI Inputs