Nepal Plane Crash: 'Have not rescued anyone alive from accident spot,' says Army

Kathmandu: The Nepal Army on Monday morning said that they have not rescued anyone alive from the site of the plane crash that occurred on Sunday, January 15 in the central resort city of Pokhara.

"We haven't rescued anyone alive from the crash site," said Nepal Army Spokesperson Krishna Prasad Bhandari.

Nepal Plane Crash

A Yeti Airlines passenger plane crashed into river gorge while landing at the newly-inaugurated airport in Pohara. Of the 72 persons onboard, including five Indians, 68 have died and others are feared dead. The search and rescue operation is due to resume with the dawn.

Nepal PM calls emergency meeting of Council of Ministers

Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal has called an emergency meeting of the Council of Ministers following Sunday's aircraft crash in Pokhara.

Dahal has directed the country's home ministry, security personnel, and all government agencies to carry out immediate rescue and relief operations.

Special commission to probe the incident

A twin-engine turboprop ATR 72 plane crashed en route from the Nepali capital of Kathmandu to Pokhara. The Nepalese authorities have tasked a special commission with investigating the causes of the crash. A report is expected in 45 days.

PM Modi, EAM Jaishankar offer condolences to bereaved

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief and prayed for the bereaved families of the Nepal plane crash.

"Pained by the tragic air crash in Nepal in which precious lives have been lost, including Indian nationals. In this hour of grief, my thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families," PM Modi tweeted.

Pained by the tragic air crash in Nepal in which precious lives have been lost, including Indian nationals. In this hour of grief, my thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families. @cmprachanda @PM_nepal_ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 15, 2023

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also expressed grief over the incident and extended his condolences to the victims. "Deeply grieved on hearing about the air crash in Pokhara, Nepal. Our thoughts are with the affected families," he tweeted.

Deeply grieved on hearing about the air crash in Pokhara, Nepal. Our thoughts are with the affected families. https://t.co/ebXxx4rCbo — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) January 15, 2023

Nepal's Civil Aviation Authority issue statement

In a statement issued earlier on Sunday, Nepal's Civil Aviation Authority said the flight carrying 68 passengers included, five Indians, four Russians, and one Irish national.

"Nepali Army, Police Force, Airport Rescue, and Fire Fighting and Nepal Police will be informed about the rescue operation. Total number 72 including crew female 25 male 30, standard, white. So far, the death toll is 68," the statement read.

