 Nepal's coalition govt in trouble as RSP withdraws support, floor test within 30 days
Nepal's coalition govt in trouble as RSP withdraws support, floor test within 30 days

Nepal's coalition govt in trouble as RSP withdraws support, floor test within 30 days

The party has 21 seats in the Parliament.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, May 05, 2023, 08:42 PM IST
article-image
Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal | File

Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) on Friday withdrew support to incumbent Pushpa Kamal Dahal-led government, Party Chief Rabi Lamichhane said.

With this new development in Nepal politics, Dahal would need to go for floor test within 30 days after appraising the Prime Minister about the move, as per the constitution. The party has 21 seats in the Parliament.

(More details awaited)

Watch: FlyDubai plane catches fire mid-air, trying to make emergency landing in Nepal's Dhading...
