Nepal's coalition govt in trouble as RSP withdraws support, floor test within 30 days

Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) on Friday withdrew support to incumbent Pushpa Kamal Dahal-led government, Party Chief Rabi Lamichhane said.
With this new development in Nepal politics, Dahal would need to go for floor test within 30 days after appraising the Prime Minister about the move, as per the constitution. The party has 21 seats in the Parliament.
(More details awaited)
