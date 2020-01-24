Nepal: If India can resolve boundary issue with Bangladesh, why not with Kathmandu

Kathmandu: If India can resolve its land boundary issue with Bangladesh then why not with Nepal, Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali said on Friday, referring to the lingering territorial differences between the two neighbours.

India in November released fresh maps of the newly-created union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. In the maps, Pakistan-occupied Kashmir is part of Jammu and Kashmir, while Gilgit-Baltistan is in Ladakh. Nepal claimed that Limpiyadhura, Lipulek and Kalapani areas were shown under India’s territory even though they lie within the Nepalese territory.

India has said the new map accurately depicts its sovereign territory and it has in no manner revised its boundary with Nepal. “If India can resolve land boundary issue with Bangaldesh, why not Nepal?” Foreign Minister Gyawali asked during an interaction with a group of visiting Indian journalists at a briefing on ‘Sagarmatha Sambaad’ at the Nepalese Foreign Ministry here. No “unresolved baggage” should be carried forward since there is an increased level of understanding between the two countries and their leaders, he added.

Asked about the status of Kalapani and boundary issue with India, the minister said that the core issue is a baggage which was handed over by the history to both the countries.

“I do believe that both the countries have strong political stability, leaders are visionary and they have good personal contacts as well and commitment to resolve pending issues through diplomatic process,” the minister said.