Nepal: Flight operations halted after system failure reported in Kathmandu’s Tribhuvan International Airport | Representative pic

Nepal: All flights have been halted at Nepal’s Tribhuvan International Airport following problems with the immigration server, airport officials said on Saturday.

Chief of Tribhuvan International Airport, Prem Nath Thakur on Saturday said, “It has been about an hour that we’re attempting to resume the flights. The international service is halted as the immigration server is not working.”

The Yeti airline plane crash

Earlier this month, at least 68 people were killed when a Nepalese passenger plane of Yeti Airlines with 72 people on board, including 10 foreigners, crashed into a river gorge while landing at the Pokhara airport.

A total of 68 passengers and four crew members were on board the aircraft. The plane had took off from Kathmandu’s Tribhuvan International Airport.

Read Also Nepal Plane Crash: Officials find black box of crashed flight amid search operations

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)