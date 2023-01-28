e-Paper Get App
Nepal: Flight operations halted after system failure reported in Kathmandu’s Tribhuvan International Airport

The international service have been halted at the airport

ANIUpdated: Saturday, January 28, 2023, 04:35 PM IST
article-image
Nepal: Flight operations halted after system failure reported in Kathmandu’s Tribhuvan International Airport | Representative pic
Nepal: All flights have been halted at Nepal’s Tribhuvan International Airport following problems with the immigration server, airport officials said on Saturday. 

Chief of Tribhuvan International Airport, Prem Nath Thakur on Saturday said, “It has been about an hour that we’re attempting to resume the flights. The international service is halted as the immigration server is not working.” 

The Yeti airline plane crash

Earlier this month, at least 68 people were killed when a Nepalese passenger plane of Yeti Airlines with 72 people on board, including 10 foreigners, crashed into a river gorge while landing at the Pokhara airport.

A total of 68 passengers and four crew members were on board the aircraft. The plane had took off from Kathmandu’s Tribhuvan International Airport.

