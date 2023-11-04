Nepal Earthquake: Death Toll Rises To 132; PM Dahal Reaches Jajarkot To Meet Affected People |

The death toll in the fatal earthquake that jolted Nepal on Friday, has surged to 132, and 140 have suffered injuries, according to Nepal Police.

Following the earthquake of 6.4 magnitude, Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' has arrived in Jajarkot to meet the affected people.

#WATCH | Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ arrives in Jajarkot and meets the people affected by the earthquake that struck the region last night.



The death toll in the 6.4 magnitude earthquake stands at 129.



(Video Source: Reuters) pic.twitter.com/sty7recDgR — ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2023

The death toll in Nepal Earthquake stands at 132: Nepal Police pic.twitter.com/CCzhhS2Mwv — ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2023

Nepal Earthquake | Visuals from Jajarkot that has been ravaged by the earthquake that struck last night.



Bheri Hospital, Kohalpur Medical College, Nepalgunj military hospital and Police Hospital have been made dedicated hospital for the earthquake-affected. All heli-operators… pic.twitter.com/odRG4vkBwE — ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2023

Jajarkot Hit Worst Due To Quake

As per reports at 3 am (local time) on Saturday, Jajarkot and West Rukum have suffered the most damage, with 92 deaths in Jajarkot alone, according to Deputy Superintendent of Police of Jajarkot district Santosh Roka, The Kathmandu Post reported.

The victims include Nalgad Municipality Deputy Mayor Sarita Singh, Roka said. Officials have been asked to deploy ambulances at all times near the helipad of Nepalgunj Airport and military barracks.

सम्माननीय प्रधानमन्त्री पुष्पकमल दाहाल `प्रचण्ड´ ले टी-२० विश्वकप प्रतियोगिताका लागि छनोट भएकोमा नेपाली क्रिकेट टोलीलाई हार्दिक बधाई ज्ञापन गर्नुभएको छ । उहाँले पछिल्लोसमय क्रिकेटमा नेपाली टोलीले प्राप्त गरेको सफलताप्रति सरकारको तर्फबाट उच्च सम्मान व्यक्त गर्नुभएको छ । — PMO Nepal (@PM_nepal_) November 3, 2023

Nepal PM Expresses Grief

Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' expressed grief over the human and material damage caused by the earthquake.

Taking to X, the Nepal Prime Minister's Office stated, "Honorable Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal "Prachanda" has expressed his deep sorrow over the human and material damage caused by the earthquake at Ramidanda in Jajarkot at 11:47 on Friday night and has mobilized all 3 security agencies for the immediate rescue and relief of the injured."

Deeply saddened by loss of lives and damage due to the earthquake in Nepal. India stands in solidarity with the people of Nepal and is ready to extend all possible assistance. Our thoughts are with the bereaved families and we wish the injured a quick recovery. @cmprachanda — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 4, 2023

PM Modi Assures Help To Victims

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that he is "deeply saddened" by the loss of lives and damage caused by the earthquake in Nepal. PM Modi offered support to Nepal and expressed India's willingness to extend all possible assistance.

Taking to X, PM Modi stated, "Deeply saddened by the loss of lives and damage due to the earthquake in Nepal. India stands in solidarity with the people of Nepal and is ready to extend all possible assistance. Our thoughts are with the bereaved families and we wish the injured a quick recovery."

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)