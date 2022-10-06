Nepal cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane, accused of raping a minor, arrested

Nepal cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane was arrested on Thursday | ANI

Kathmandu: Nepal's former cricket captain Sandeep Lamichhane was arrested from Tribhuwan International Airport in the capital city on October 6, Thursday. Lamichhane was accused of raping a minor.

The cricketer shared a post on Facebook earlier on Thursday saying, "As per my sincere commitment to submit myself to the authority of Nepal, I am landing at 10:00 am from Qatar Airways in the Tribhuvan International Airport at Kathmandu."

The 25-year-old sportsperson has refuted all allegations and announced that he will seek legal support against wrongful prosecution.

Nepal | Former Nepali National team captain Sandeep Lamichhane, accused of raping a minor, arrested & taken into custody by police at Tribhuwan International Airport in Kathmandu https://t.co/IRkjcPPPvb pic.twitter.com/xF4f1LK0Ol — ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2022

"I am sure I will get justice and will return to the cricket ground soon to make the name and fame of my beloved country and I pray for a speedy trial. I will fully cooperate in all stages of the investigation and will fight a legal battle to prove my innocence. Let the justice prevail," he wrote.

A girl, 17, filed a case alleging that Lamichhane took her to various places in Kathmandu and Bhaktapur on August 21 and brought her to a hotel in Sinamangal of Kathmandu where she was raped the same night.

A diffusion notice was issued from INTERPOL (International Criminal Police Organization) as he was at large with his location unknown since the registration of the case against him.

The Kathmandu District Court also issued an arrest warrant against him over the case of raping a 17-year-old minor along with the Immigration Department of Nepal blacklisting him.

With the issuance of an arrest warrant, the Police already have circulated its personnel to arrest Lamichhane wherever he is spotted.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Bharat Bahadur Bohara, had earlier told ANI that the probe is underway and that police will conduct further investigation according to the laws upon his arrival.

Lamichhane arrested; what happens next?

Within 25 days of his formal arrest, the case is required to be registered with the court via the District attorney's Office. Police would further conduct the investigation and then submit its report to the attorney's office and then a formal case would be registered at the court once the report states the events mentioned in the complaint and police investigation matches.

Hearing over the case would decide whether to give Lamichhane bail on a court date or remand custody. It could take weeks for him to get the first hearing from the judicial body.

Last year, leg spinner Lamichhane was appointed as the captain of the Nepal cricket team.

He formerly captained the Nepal Under-19 side first in 2016 during the Asia Cup and then in 2017 for the Asian Cricket Council World Cup Qualifier.