 Nepal: Air Dynasty Helicopter Crashes In Nuwakot Killing Four Chinese Nationals Onboard
The chopper was reportedly being flown by a senior pilot.

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, August 07, 2024, 04:19 PM IST
article-image
Rescue and salvage team has reached the crash site | Nepal Police

A helicopter operated by a carrier named Air Dynasty crashed in Nepal on Wednesday (August 7) afternoon, reported The Himalayan Times citing a source at Kathmandu's Tribhuvan International Airport. It has been reported that four Chinese nationals have been killed in the crash. The total number of casualties is five.

It has been reported that the helicopter was being flown by a senior captain named Arun Malla.

The helicopter took flight from Kathmandu and was travelling to Syaphrubensi. The take-off took at 1:54 pm and lost contact at 1:57 pm Surya Chaur.

As per Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN) has said that it has dispatched a Prabhu helicopter (9N-ANL). The rescuers have reached the spot of the crash. As reported by Myrupublica, the captain's body has been recovered. Other than this, bodies of two men and a woman have been recovered. The fifth body is charred beyond recognition.

The latest crash has come just days after Saurya Airlines plane crash at Kathmandu airport. The crash, which claimed 18 lives, took place on July 24.

(This is a breaking news. More to follow shortly.)

