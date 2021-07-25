Nearly 70,000 people from 146 villages affected by floods in China's Shaanxi

Beijing: Nearly 70,000 people from 146 villages in Luonan county in China's Shaanxi province have been affected by floods triggered by torrential rain, authorities said on Sunday.
Heavy rainfall battered Luonan from July22-23, causing direct economic losses of more than 900 million yuan ($139 million), according to the county authorities.
The natural disaster has led to the evacuation of 58,345 people, Xinhua news agency quoted the authorities as saying.
Monitoring data shows that improved weather has seen water levels in 23 reservoirs in Luonan county drop below their flood season marks. Rescue work is still underway.
Meanwhile, the death toll in central China's unprecedented flash floods triggered after the heaviest rainfall in 1,000 years has reached 33 with eight people missing, officials said on Thursday. More than 9,54,000 people have been affected by floods in Guizhou province in southwest China following torrential rains, local media reported.
Multiple parts of China have been hit by floods and mudslides after a round of torrential rains hit the country in early July 2021.
The massive floods, described by meteorologists as a once-in-a-lifetime event, has resulted in apocalyptic scenes in Henan and its provincial capital Zhengzhou, a metropolis of 12.6 million, with its public avenues and subway tunnels getting submerged with surging waters.
In southwestern Sichuan province, a major mudslide damaged homes and killed livestock, sparking the evacuation of more than 1,000 residents.
China has been on high alert since severe floodings hit the region in 2020, with flood-response and rescue drills carried out ahead of the May rainy season.
