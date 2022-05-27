e-Paper Get App

NATO membership: Turkey urges 'concrete steps' from Sweden, Finland

It has cited alleged support for Kurdish militants that Turkey considers terrorists and restrictions on weapons sales to Turkey.

Associated PressUpdated: Friday, May 27, 2022, 06:16 PM IST
article-image
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu | Photo: AFP

Turkey's foreign minister says Sweden and Finland must now take "concrete steps" to alleviate his country's security concerns to overcome Ankara's objections to their NATO membership bid.

Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Friday that delegations from the two Nordic countries have returned home with Turkey's demands after a visit this week and Ankara is awaiting their answers.

The countries' membership bids require support from all NATO countries, but Turkey is objecting to them. It has cited alleged support for Kurdish militants that Turkey considers terrorists and restrictions on weapons sales to Turkey.

Cavusoglu said that "an approach of we'll convince Turkey in time anyway, we are friends and allies' would not be correct." He insisted that "these countries need to take concrete steps."

He added that "we understand Finland and Sweden's security concerns but ... everyone also needs to understand Turkey's legitimate security concerns."

Read Also
Alliance chief Jens Stoltenberg: Finland, Sweden submit NATO membership application
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeWorldNATO membership: Turkey urges 'concrete steps' from Sweden, Finland

RECENT STORIES

Nawab Malik was right: NCP after Aryan Khan cleared in drugs case

Nawab Malik was right: NCP after Aryan Khan cleared in drugs case

International Women’s Health Day: All you need to know

International Women’s Health Day: All you need to know

ED files charge sheet against Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar in money-laundering case

ED files charge sheet against Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar in money-laundering case

Karnataka: 25-year-old Dalit man killed in Kalaburagi over relationship with Muslim woman

Karnataka: 25-year-old Dalit man killed in Kalaburagi over relationship with Muslim woman

Makers of Akshay Kumar's 'Prithviraj' change film title to 'Samrat Prithviraj' after Karni Sena...

Makers of Akshay Kumar's 'Prithviraj' change film title to 'Samrat Prithviraj' after Karni Sena...