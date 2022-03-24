NATO: Between 7,000 and 15,000 Russian troops killed in Ukraine

Between 7,000 and 15,000 Russian troops have died after one month in the invasion of Ukraine, a senior Nato official told AP News on Wednesday.

The official added that 30,000 to 40,000 Russians are thought to have been killed or wounded in the fighting.

A large number of casualties came to be as the country's defenders have put up stiffer-than-expected resistance and denied Moscow the lightning victory it hoped for.

A senior NATO military official said the estimate was based on information from Ukrainian officials, what Russia has released — intentionally or not — and intelligence gathered from open sources.

The official spoke on the condition of anonymity under ground rules set by NATO.

Russia has not given an official update since it said on March 2 that 498 soldiers had been killed in action in Ukraine.

For context, Russia lost about 15,000 troops in its 10-year occupation of Afghanistan.

Ukraine has also been vague about its own dead, with Ukraine's president saying about two weeks ago that 1,300 Ukrainian troops had died.

A statement released by NATO stated that, "NATO condemns in the strongest possible terms Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine – which is an independent, peaceful and democratic country, and a close NATO partner. The Alliance calls on Russia to immediately cease its military assault, to withdraw all its forces from Ukraine and to turn back from the path of aggression it has chosen."

Russian officials have previously declined to publicly disclose how many of their troops have died while fighting in Ukraine. On Tuesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that disclosing such figures is the “exclusive prerogative” of Russia’s Ministry of Defense.

“On the numbers, we agreed from the very beginning that we do not have the authority to voice them during the special military operation,” Peskov said, declining to elaborate further.

The Pentagon has previously denied confirming any reported estimates on the number of Russian troops who have been killed or otherwise removed from the battlefield.

Despite plenty of evidence to the contrary, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov insisted the military operation was going “strictly in accordance" with plans.

Russia wants to “get rid of the military potential of Ukraine” and “ensure that Ukraine changes from an anti-Russian centre to a neutral country,” Peskov said.

Officially, Russia is calling the campaign a “special military operation”. It has effectively outlawed terms such as “invasion” and “war,” and police have arrested thousands of antiwar protesters.

The NATO official said 30,000 to 40,000 Russian soldiers are estimated to have been killed or wounded. In its last update, Russia said March 2 that nearly 500 soldiers had been killed and almost 1,600 wounded.

Ukraine also claims to have killed six Russian generals. Russia acknowledges just one dead general.

The figures from NATO represent the alliance’s first public estimate of Russian casualties since the war began. The U.S. government has largely declined to provide estimates of Russian or Ukrainian casualties, saying available information is of questionable reliability.

Published on: Thursday, March 24, 2022, 09:37 AM IST