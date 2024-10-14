NASA, Space X To Launch Europa Clipper Mission To Jupiter's Icy Moon Today

NASA, Space X To Launch Europa Clipper Mission Today | NASA

Florida: NASA is currently aiming for a launch on Monday, October 14 at 8:30 PM (IST), planning to send the Europa Clipper mission into space using the SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket at 1606 GMT. The mission must take off within a 15-second launch window, and SpaceX is targeting the conclusion of that window. There is a high probability of good weather at the time of launch, around 95%.



SpaceX had originally planned to launch Europa Clipper on October 10th, but had to reschedule due to the invasion of Hurricane Milton, which hit Florida just before the scheduled launch, causing power outages affecting millions of people in the state. The Kennedy Space Centre suffered damage from the storm. However, it reopened shortly after to continue preparing for the Europa Clipper launch.



During the briefing, Free praised the SpaceX and NASA teams for effectively protecting the hardware, expressing his sympathy for those impacted by Hurricane Milton and Hurricane Helene that came before.

Where Can You Watch Europa Clipper Launch?

View in real time! SpaceX's Falcon Heavy will send NASA's Europa Clipper into space - Watch on YouTube. You can view the Europa Clipper launch via the internet. You actually have multiple choices on where to listen.



NASA will provide a complimentary online broadcast in the English language for the launch on its NASA+ live streaming platform, along with its NASA YouTube channel, beginning at 11 a.m. EDT (1500 GMT) time. Space.com will replicate this live broadcast on our VideoFromSpace YouTube channel, in addition to on our homepage and at the top of this page.



NASA will also provide a different Spanish-language broadcast on NASA+ to document the mission. Meanwhile, SpaceX might provide a livestream of the Europa Clipper launch using its Falcon Heavy rocket on its X page, but is currently directing viewers to NASA's live stream.

Time Span For Europa Clipper Mission

The nearly decade-long Europa Clipper mission to Jupiter's icy moon is being overseen by NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California. During its journey, the spacecraft will use the gravitational pull of Mars and Earth to reach Jupiter in 5.5 years.



After arriving at Jupiter, the probe will fly closely past Europa for four years, using nine instruments to study the moon's icy ocean. The objective is to investigate the potential for life on Europa by examining water plumes and the existence of essential elements like water and organic compounds. The primary goal is set to be completed by June 2034, but a potential extension could be granted depending on the status of the spacecraft.

The focus of the launch countdown will be on Falcon Heavy's performance, SpaceX's rocket, rather than on recovering boosters. NASA's biggest planetary probe is the spacecraft, comparable in size to a tennis court and equipped with solar arrays.



Even though SpaceX does not recycle boosters, the company is dedicated to maximising mission efficiency, specifically by exploring the potential for discovering life within our solar system. The Europa Clipper mission offers a significant opportunity to advance astrobiology exploration and enhance understanding of potential life in the universe.

What If NASA Fails To Launch Today?

NASA's Europa Clipper is set to transport motivational messages and more than 2.6 million names on a silicon microchip to Jupiter's moon. Should SpaceX be unable to launch the spacecraft on Oct. 14, alternative launch dates are set for October 15 and 16, with favourable weather conditions predicted.

Falcon Heavy is vertical at pad 39A in Florida ahead of tomorrow’s launch of @NASA 's Europa Clipper → https://t.co/sXOX3pYMuW pic.twitter.com/XYXDu52jy2 — SpaceX (@SpaceX) October 13, 2024

The spacecraft has the flexibility to launch before November 6 and still arrive at Jupiter by April 11, 2030. The dates of the launches dictate the gravity manoeuvres at Mars and Earth, but all paths will converge at Jupiter simultaneously. Jordan Evans, who is the project manager for Europa Clipper at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, discussed the options for launch dates and the spacecraft's expected arrival at Jupiter in 2030.