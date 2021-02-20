NASA rover sends first colour images of Mars, a selfie too

Washington: NASA's Perseverance rover has sent some stunning photos of the Red Planet, including a high-resolution colour selfie taken during its landing.

The selfie is part of a video taken by several cameras as NASA's Perseverance rover touched down on Mars on February 18.

"While NASA's Mars Curiosity rover sent back a stop-motion movie of its descent, Perseverance's cameras are intended to capture video of its touchdown and this new still image was taken from that footage, which is still being relayed to Earth and processed," the US space agency said in a statement on Friday.

A camera aboard the descent stage captured the shot.

Unlike with past rovers, the majority of Perseverance's cameras capture images in colour.

After landing, two of the Hazard Cameras (Hazcams) captured views from the front and rear of the rover, showing one of its wheels in the Martian dirt.

A key objective for Perseverance's mission on Mars is astrobiology, including the search for signs of ancient microbial life.