Nancy Pelosi likely to be nominated as Speaker for two more years

"I think she gets it," Rep. Kurt Schrader, D-Ore., who said he's spoken to Pelosi about the need for a moderate agenda, said in an interview. "She may be the bulwark against the extreme far-left." Schrader said far-left progressives have been "toxic to our brand" by favouring policies he said cost jobs. "We can't continue to talk down to people and only talk about identity politics," he said.

House Democrats were also voting on Wednesday and Thursday on lesser leadership posts.

Pelosi needs only a majority of the approximately 222 House Democrats to be renominated as the party's candidate for speaker. It was possible Wednesday's vote would be by acclamation, forgoing the secret ballot roll call set by party rules.

"I think it's smooth sailing," said Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., a Pelosi supporter. "We've maintained our majority, but it's slender. But I don't think anybody would be foolish enough to take advantage of the situation." When the new Congress convenes in early January and the House elects its new speaker, Pelosi will need the majority of votes cast by both parties. Since nearly all Republicans are expected to back their leader, Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., Pelosi can afford to lose only a few Democrats.

When Pelosi nailed down the support she needed to become speaker in 2018, she said she'd agreed to a proposal limiting her to serving in the job only through 2022. Several lawmakers and aides said memories of that commitment could lessen her opposition this time.

Also potentially helping Pelosi is the decision by Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Ill., to step aside as chair of House Democrats' political arm.

Some Democrats have faulted the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee for insufficiently protecting moderate Democratic incumbents from swing districts. They're also unhappy that the committee did not detect the huge numbers of GOP voters Trump drew to the polls - which was missed by Republican and independent pollsters alike.