Mystery surrounds knife attacks on horses across France, probe launched

The French government has launched more then 150 investigations into numerous cases of horse mutilations across the country, the interior minister said Monday.

Gerald Darmanin, the Interior Minister, has announced night patrols to reassure horse owners and capture attackers. He said police have opened 153 investigations on the horse attacks, about 30 of them concerning deaths or “extremely violent injuries.”

While there are no breakthroughs in the investigation, Darmanin warned owners against taking justice into their own hands.

“The drama within the drama would be an owner ... wanting to take vengeance, do justice, take out his rifle, fight with someone who goes after his horses,” he said.

Reportedly, knives are being used to slash the horses and mutilate them to remove their organs. A case reported one horse's face being disfigured. Often, a right ear was taken away like a trophy.

Meanwhile, in the Haut-Rhin region of eastern France, a man was questioned regarding a late August attack in Burgundy. Nicolas Demajean's arm was slashed as he wrangled with one of the attackers and police produced a composite drawing based on his description, according to the Associated Press.

It is clear that numerous attackers are going after horses but the reason still remains a mystery.