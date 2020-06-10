Mysterious pool found in New Mexico's virgin cave passages; Netizens say it looks like a donut

Recently, Carlsbad Caverns National Park posted a photo on Facebook wherein they shared incredible news that a “completely pristine” pool was discovered on the recent expedition. It was found in Lechuguilla Cave in New Maxico.

The post mentioned that the pool completely evolved without any human presence and edges beneath the pool appear to be ‘pool fingers’, which could be bacterial colonies.

The expedition team took special precautions to ensure there were no contaminants introduced to these pools of water.